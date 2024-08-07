Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial (LON:SSA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (LON:SSA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 18,358 shares.
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Trading Up 181.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.50.
About Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial
AFK Sistema PAO (Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema PAO) is a Russia-based diversified investment company. The investments of the Company comprises stakes in Russian businesses in a range of sectors, including telecommunications, electric power, real estate, retail, high technology, paper and packaging, pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare services, agriculture, finance services, hospitality and tourism, among other industries.
