SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of research firms have commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE SITE opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after acquiring an additional 319,071 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158,350 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 130.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 198,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,362 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.