Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE: SKX):

7/26/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

7/22/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44,086 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

