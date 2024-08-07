Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at JMP Securities

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,982,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 312,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,371,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

