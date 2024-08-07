Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.59, but opened at $40.96. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 16,727 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

