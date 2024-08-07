Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 147.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $302,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $226,266,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after buying an additional 420,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.