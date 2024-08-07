SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.15.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.32%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

