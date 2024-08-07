SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

SmartFinancial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $460.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

