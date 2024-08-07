Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Smith Douglas Homes to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Douglas Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

SDHC stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

