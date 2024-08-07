Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Smith Micro Software stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.70.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.
