Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a £145 ($185.30) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.97) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.17) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.61) to GBX 1,381 ($17.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,956.20 ($50.56).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,165.50 ($14.89) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,046.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,042.40. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 887 ($11.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,269 ($16.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4,862.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

