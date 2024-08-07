Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.75). Approximately 1,126,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 418,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.20 ($0.73).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Smiths News from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smiths News
Smiths News Stock Performance
Smiths News Company Profile
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths News
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.