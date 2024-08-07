Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.75). Approximately 1,126,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 418,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.20 ($0.73).

SNWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Smiths News from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.14 million, a P/E ratio of 655.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

