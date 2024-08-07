Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
