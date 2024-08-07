Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

