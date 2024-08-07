Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
