Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 0.9 %

SCGLY stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

