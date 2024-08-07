Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 0.9 %
SCGLY stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.11.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
