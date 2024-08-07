SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

