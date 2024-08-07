SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.94

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 3969280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

