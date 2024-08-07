SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.59

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.59 and traded as low as $23.55. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 1,157,364 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
SoftBank Group Stock Up 2.1 %
SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.
