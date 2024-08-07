SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.82

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 71620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,618,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,010,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 293,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

