Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Solid Power Price Performance

Solid Power stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 345.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

Insider Activity at Solid Power

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,500. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

