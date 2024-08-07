Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 42.6% per year over the last three years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.61. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $64.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 41,770 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $2,475,707.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,557,610.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 41,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $2,475,707.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,557,610.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,514 shares of company stock worth $9,625,454. 40.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAH

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.