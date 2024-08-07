Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.70.

NASDAQ SHC opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 86.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 728.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 23.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

