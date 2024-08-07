Sotera Health’s (SHC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.70.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sotera Health by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sotera Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

