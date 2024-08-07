Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on August 23rd

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of SFBC stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $114.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.66. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

