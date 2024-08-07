South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith Sells 9,591 Shares of Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $288,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,717,940.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in South Plains Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPFI shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

