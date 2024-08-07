South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith Sells 9,591 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $288,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,717,940.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in South Plains Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPFI shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPFI

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.