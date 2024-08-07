Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the airline’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

