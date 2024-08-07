SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Trading Up 0.8%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.31. 31,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 59,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $763.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

