SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 939.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GNR opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.