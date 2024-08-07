Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

