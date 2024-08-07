Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 418,742 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

