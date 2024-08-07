Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “speculative buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 199 ($2.54) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 203.80 ($2.60). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.87. The company has a market capitalization of £995.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
