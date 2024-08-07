Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “speculative buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 199 ($2.54) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 203.80 ($2.60). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.87. The company has a market capitalization of £995.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

