Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.0 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 7,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $776,710.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,084.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 7,895 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $776,710.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,084.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,250 shares of company stock worth $8,863,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.