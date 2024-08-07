SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Critical Survey

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SRIVARU and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SRIVARU has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SRIVARU and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $42,538.00 92.66 -$11.43 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $15.46 million 0.75 -$223.83 million ($61.35) -0.01

SRIVARU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics.

Profitability

This table compares SRIVARU and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics N/A -424.07% -75.30%

Summary

SRIVARU beats Ideanomics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators. This business unit provides solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for the fleet operators of commercial EVs; and zero emission mobility solutions, such as the provision of commercial electric vans, trucks, buses, electric tractors, and two-wheeled transportation, supporting by the provision of energy services and infrastructure for the EV market comprising charging systems, energy storage, and energy generation, including hydrogen and solar, and associated data and management applications. It also offers high-power inductive charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty EVs; manufactures and distributes electric powered tractors; manufactures and sells electric and hybrid electric propulsion kits, as well as electric motorcycles; sells EV bikes, scooters, and batteries under the Treeletrik brand; and designs, manufactures, and markets electric commercial vehicles, as well as performs retrofits to convert diesel powered specialty vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital business unit provides financing services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. This business unit offers solutions for the real estate transactions, including title and escrow, residential and commercial title insurance, and closing and settlement services, as well as specialized offerings for the mortgage industry; and acts as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority-registered broker dealer that operates a platform focused on private equity and debt. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

