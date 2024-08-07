Stacey J. Mcgrath Sells 1,600 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Silgan Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SLGN opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Silgan by 2,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Silgan by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

