STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAG. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 111,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 25,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.