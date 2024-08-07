Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,730,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,801,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $387,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $901,304.32.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00.

Shares of LAB stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $566.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $39,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

