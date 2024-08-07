Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Buys 200,000 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,930,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,730,697.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $387,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $901,304.32.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $1,285,000.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

LAB stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Standard BioTools Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The company had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,993,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 88,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

