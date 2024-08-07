Standex International (NYSE:SXI) PT Raised to $211.00 at DA Davidson

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Standex International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SXI

Standex International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $169.85 on Monday. Standex International has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.