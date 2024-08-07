Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137,923 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,997,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,276,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

