Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.44 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

STLA opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

