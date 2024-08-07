Stephen Fredette Sells 1,127 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,849,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,393,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 150,425 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 1,542.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

