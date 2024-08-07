Stephens Lowers Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $95.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stephens from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $82.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $92.80. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $105.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $2,498,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $3,807,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

