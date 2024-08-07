Stephens Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $36.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WERN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $37.25 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.