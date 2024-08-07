Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

WESCO International stock opened at $152.77 on Monday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $122.30 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $463,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

