Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Shares Down 3.2%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60. 77,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 114,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

