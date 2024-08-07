Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $102.56, but opened at $111.18. Sterling Infrastructure shares last traded at $105.82, with a volume of 12,207 shares.

The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

