Stifel Nicolaus Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $200.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

ZTS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $185.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.38. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

