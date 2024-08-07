Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target to $119.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.55. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MYR Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 64,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at $10,800,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MYR Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

