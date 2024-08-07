Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $486.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

EVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

