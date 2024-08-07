Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Maplebear Call Options (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 21,120 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 296% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,329 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $84,685.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,586.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,795,513. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

